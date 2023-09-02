Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $5.32 Million Investment in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 402,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NABL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in N-able by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 206,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,354 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in N-able during the 4th quarter valued at $25,492,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in N-able in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NABL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on N-able from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

N-able Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NABL opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. N-able, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $106.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at N-able

In related news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $514,567.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,293,515.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $144,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,819.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $514,567.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,293,515.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

N-able Profile

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

