Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 93,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $79.70 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $59.87 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

