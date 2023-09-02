Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,675 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after purchasing an additional 506,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,736,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,326,000 after purchasing an additional 230,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,416,000 after purchasing an additional 80,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOX opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

