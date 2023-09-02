Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 78.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ASTE. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

