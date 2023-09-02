Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $116,373,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 304,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at $21,202,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DVA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

DaVita stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

