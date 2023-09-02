Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centerspace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Centerspace by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Centerspace by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centerspace by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CSR opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $958.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Centerspace Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

