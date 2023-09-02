Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,072 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $295,815.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

SAH stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.48%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

