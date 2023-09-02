Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,324 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,324 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NXGN opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.33 and a beta of 1.02. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

