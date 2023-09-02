Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,575 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Unitil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Unitil by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Unitil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unitil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

UTL opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $788.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

