Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 202,539 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AHCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 172,934 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.03.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $793.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,952,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,488,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

