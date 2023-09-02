Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,346 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth $2,577,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,869,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a market cap of $601.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

HIBB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

