Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,354 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DRQ opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.39 million, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.07. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

