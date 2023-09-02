Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,690 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 24,690 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,765,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 245.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 480,698 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 126.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 79,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $788.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

