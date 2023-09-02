Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,955 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,986,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 44,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 1.46. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $125,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,541.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $125,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,541.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,770. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

