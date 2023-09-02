Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,369 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 202,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,894,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 215,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Green Dot stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $789.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.