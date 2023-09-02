Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,848 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 263,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 142.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SpartanNash by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 227,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 79,347 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 174.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 65,029 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 1,007.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 63,490 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPTN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SPTN opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.82%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpartanNash

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $197,437.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,687 shares in the company, valued at $675,249.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SpartanNash Profile



SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

