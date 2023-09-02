Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,085 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,399,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in QuinStreet by 33.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 21.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QNST opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $541.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.99. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.88). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,524.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

