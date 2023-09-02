Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,229 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heritage Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ HFWA opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $618.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45.
Heritage Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 38.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HFWA shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.
Heritage Financial Profile
Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
