Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,697 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 148.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 54.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 20.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 997,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 171,411 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth $220,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

NYSE:TMST opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.50 million. TimkenSteel had a positive return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

