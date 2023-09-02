Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,784 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 124.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 58.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $46,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of MYE opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $702.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.40. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $208.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Stories

