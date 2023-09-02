Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,822 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 27.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 287.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 14,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 19,753 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $296,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 147,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 14,023 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,179 shares of company stock worth $634,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Heartland Express Stock Up 1.3 %

HTLD stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.58. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

