Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,956 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,540,000 after buying an additional 4,909,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 920,518 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,298 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in TechTarget by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 181,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Stock Up 2.6 %

TTGT stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $821.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 9.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

