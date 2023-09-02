Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,978 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

RGNX opened at $18.13 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.09.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 56.21% and a negative net margin of 282.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.