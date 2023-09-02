Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,229 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457,238 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,373 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLCA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

SLCA opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $406.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.65%. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

