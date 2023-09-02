Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,328 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 46.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $205,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 9,154 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $147,654.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,050,630.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $205,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,487 shares of company stock worth $2,101,268 over the last three months. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

See Also

