Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 654 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 33.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average of $106.20. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $127.26. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $234.22 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

