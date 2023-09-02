Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 924 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 72.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $80.10 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.31 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

AMWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

