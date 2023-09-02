Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 118,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 51,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $929.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $733.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

