Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 711,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.4% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,007,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 994,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $901.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.30. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also

