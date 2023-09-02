Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

NYSE:PFG opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.90.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

