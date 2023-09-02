Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $154.49 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,301,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 44,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

