Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 58.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRLB has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.20. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $40.93.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.88 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

