Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Carnival Co. & plc Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

