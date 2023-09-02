Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Issued By Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 17.99%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of COOP opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $60.68.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,054,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,821 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,210.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,952,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,501.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,054,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,114,210.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $5,411,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

