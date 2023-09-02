Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Issued By HC Wainwright

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $12.98 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $151,000.

In related news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,272,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,265,488. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

