Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Plug Power Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.83. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

