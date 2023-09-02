Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Raised by Analyst

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.91 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.54%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVE. Desjardins set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVE opened at C$27.41 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.90 and a 52 week high of C$29.99. The firm has a market cap of C$52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.