Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Cut by B. Riley

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:CHMI opened at $4.04 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeffrey B. Lown bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $28,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,018.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.69%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

