Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for FRX Innovations, Inc. Raised by Analyst (CVE:FRX)

FRX Innovations, Inc. (CVE:FRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for FRX Innovations in a report released on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for FRX Innovations’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

FRX Innovations (CVE:FRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.85 million during the quarter.

