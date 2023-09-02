Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Increased by Analyst

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unum Group in a report released on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 228.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

