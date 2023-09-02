Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Qualigen Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Qualigen Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 230.07% and a negative net margin of 288.67%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million.

QLGN opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

