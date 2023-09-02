Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Argo Blockchain plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Argo Blockchain in a report issued on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argo Blockchain’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.
Separately, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
Shares of ARBK stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.
Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million.
Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at about $14,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the first quarter worth about $657,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
