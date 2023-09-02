Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kraken Robotics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:PNG)

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kraken Robotics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 30th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Kraken Robotics’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Shares of PNG opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.50. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of C$0.35 and a 52 week high of C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.75 million, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Kraken Robotics ( CVE:PNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of C$7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.60 million.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

