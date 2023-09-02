Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases 1,562 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $143.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

