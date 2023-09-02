RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 264,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,722,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 414,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 205,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RLJ opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.73. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.