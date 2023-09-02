Robert W. Baird Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $220.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $221.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,270,289 shares of company stock valued at $270,771,583. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.