Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.04 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will earn $6.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.03. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.30 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $112.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.