Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $221.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.26. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,270,289 shares of company stock valued at $270,771,583 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

