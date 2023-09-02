Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $260.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRM. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Shares of CRM opened at $221.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,270,289 shares of company stock valued at $270,771,583. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

