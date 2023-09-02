Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $275.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.43.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $221.39 on Thursday. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.21 and a 200 day moving average of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,270,289 shares of company stock worth $270,771,583. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

